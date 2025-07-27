SpaceX Launch Lights Up North Carolina Sky Early Saturday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) – Early Saturday morning, many North Carolinians were treated to a stunning celestial display as a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

Launched at 5:01 a.m. on July 26, the Falcon 9 rocket was carrying 28 Starlink satellites aimed at expanding high-speed internet access worldwide. Just before dawn, the rocket’s vapor trails became visible in the skies of Eastern Carolina, including areas like Beaufort County and Craven County.

Esai Williams, a local resident from Garner, captured a vibrant streak lighting up the sky shortly before 5:30 a.m. The unique visibility of the launch was enhanced by the curvature of the Earth, allowing the rising sun to illuminate the rocket’s path.

Many viewers across the state shared their photos and videos of the impressive sight, describing the phenomenon as a glowing orb or a comet-like streak. The event sparked excitement and curiosity among the public as they reached for their phones to document the moment.

This launch added to SpaceX’s significant achievements, contributing to a record-breaking year, with over 8,000 satellites launched globally. The deployment of satellites from this mission is part of SpaceX’s ongoing effort to establish a reliable satellite internet service through its Starlink project.

Residents who wish to share their own images of the launch can submit them to local news outlets, adding more personal memories to this historic event.