News
SpaceX to Launch 28 Starlink Satellites from Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is set to launch 28 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit on Thursday morning. The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off at 8:29 a.m. EDT (1229 UTC) from pad 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. This mission marks the 69th orbital launch from Florida in 2025.
The forecast by the 45th Weather Squadron indicates a 90 percent chance of favorable weather during the four-hour launch window. Meteorologists reported minor concerns about possible cumulus cloud formations that could develop overnight. However, the expected southwesterly winds should help keep these clouds at bay.
For this mission, SpaceX will utilize the Falcon 9’s first stage booster designated B1085, which is making its 10th flight. B1085 has previously supported several missions, including NASA’s Crew-9 and Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost Mission 1. Approximately 8.5 minutes post-liftoff, B1085 will attempt to land on the droneship ‘Just Read the Instructions,’ aiming to achieve its 132nd successful landing on this vessel.
Prior to the launch, Elon Musk will hold a briefing discussing SpaceX’s plans for rocket development aimed at future Mars exploration. Looking ahead, SpaceX has plans for another Falcon 9 launch on May 27, targeting a liftoff time of 6:30 p.m. CDT.
This launch adds to a significant year for SpaceX, which recently celebrated its 100th mission of 2025. The continued growth of the Starlink satellite constellation is central to the company’s goal of providing global broadband coverage.
