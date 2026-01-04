SpaceX Launches First Mission of 2026 with Italian Satellite

VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, California — SpaceX launched its first mission of 2026 on January 2, at 9:09 p.m. EST (6:09 p.m. PT), sending an Italian Earth-observing satellite into orbit.

The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off as scheduled, and its first stage successfully landed back at Vandenberg about 8.5 minutes later. This marked the rocket’s 21st flight for this particular booster.

Approximately 4.5 minutes after liftoff, the second stage of the Falcon 9 deployed its payload, the COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation satellite, on behalf of the Italian Space Agency and the Italian Ministry of Defence.

The COSMO-SkyMed satellite will use synthetic aperture radar to study Earth, operating from an altitude of 385 miles (620 kilometers). It is designed to gather data in all weather conditions and at any time of day.

The satellite network aims to monitor Earth for emergency prevention, scientific purposes, and commercial applications. These applications include risk management, cartography, environmental protection, natural resource exploration, land management, defense, maritime surveillance, and food management.

This launch adds to the growing number of COSMO-SkyMed satellites, with three having been sent into space since December 2019. Notably, tonight’s liftoff marks the first for SpaceX in 2026 and the first for the global launch community this year.

SpaceX, led by CEO Elon Musk, continues to dominate the launch industry, having completed more missions than any other commercial or governmental entity in recent years. The company set record launch numbers last year and might aim to surpass them in 2026.

This story was updated at 9:25 p.m. ET on January 2, with confirmations on the successful launch, rocket landing, and satellite deployment.