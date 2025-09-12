SpaceX Launches Nusantara Lima Satellite After Weather Delays

CAPE CANAVERAL SPACE FORCE STATION — SpaceX successfully launched the Nusantara Lima telecommunications satellite late Thursday night, after three days of weather-related delays. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 40 just before 10:00 p.m. EDT following a series of scrubbed attempts earlier in the week.

The Nusantara Lima satellite, known as N5, is part of Indonesia‘s efforts to enhance its space-based communications capabilities. Developed by Satelit Nusantara Lima, a subsidiary of the private firm Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), this satellite is expected to provide improved internet access across the country.

The launch faced unfavorable weather conditions throughout the week. The 45th Weather Squadron provided forecasts indicating only a 40 percent chance of favorable weather leading up to the launch. Despite these challenges, launch conditions improved, allowing for a successful liftoff under better weather.

N5 is designed to operate with a capacity of 160 Gbps using 101 Ka-band spot beams, which will provide broader internet coverage from urban areas to remote islands across Indonesia. Boeing spokesperson Ryan Reid emphasized the satellite’s importance, stating, “With Nusantara Lima, we’re proud to continue that legacy, delivering a reliable, high-throughput solution tailored to Indonesia’s unique geography.”

The N5 satellite was built on Boeing’s 702MP VHTS bus and is expected to have a lifespan of over 15 years. After deployment, the satellite will reach its operational orbit at around 113 degrees East longitude by mid-January 2026. Its service is anticipated to begin shortly thereafter.

The Falcon 9 rocket used a veteran first-stage booster, B1078, which has now completed its 23rd flight. After stage separation, the booster is set to land on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas’ in the Atlantic Ocean, marking yet another milestone for SpaceX’s reusable rocket technology.

Nusantara Lima follows a satellite launch in June 2023 by PSN and has been developed to enhance capabilities of existing systems. The mission reflects the growing importance of space-based communications in improving connectivity in the Asia-Pacific region.