SpaceX Launches 26 Starlink Satellites from Vandenberg Base

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California — SpaceX successfully launched its latest batch of Starlink V2 Mini satellites on July 15, 2025, at 7:05 p.m. PDT. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East, carrying 26 satellites into low Earth orbit.

The mission, known as Starlink 15-2, featured the first-stage booster numbered B1093, which marked its fourth flight after supporting three previous Starlink missions. About eight minutes after liftoff, B1093 landed on the droneship ‘Of Course I Still Love You‘ in the Pacific Ocean. This landing was the 140th for the vessel and the 475th successful booster landing overall for SpaceX.

So far in 2025, Vandenberg has seen 30 orbital flights, tying the total number of launches that occurred throughout all of 2023. SpaceX has dominated these launches, conducting all but one. Firefly Aerospace launched once with its Alpha rocket on April 29 but faced an anomaly during stage separation, preventing mission success. Their operations remain halted pending Federal Aviation Administration clearance.

United Launch Alliance is preparing to resume its West Coast launches with the Vulcan rocket later this year, following renovations to Space Launch Complex 3.

In related news, on the day of the Falcon 9 launch, Santa Barbara County department heads were given a tour of Vandenberg Space Force Base to see preparations for ULA’s Vulcan launch vehicle, particularly at Space Launch Complex-3.

Additionally, the Space Force plans to utilize SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket for military payloads starting in mid-2020 as part of a $130 million contract.