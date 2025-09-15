SpaceX Launches 300th Starlink Mission, Deploying 24 Satellites

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California — SpaceX successfully launched its 300th Starlink mission on September 13, deploying 24 new satellites into low Earth orbit. The Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from Space Launch Complex 4 East at 10:55 a.m. PDT (1:55 p.m. EDT / 1755 UTC).

This mission reset the bar for SpaceX, bringing the total number of Starlink satellites in orbit to over 8,400. According to expert orbital tracker Jonathan McDowell, the launch is part of SpaceX’s broader effort to expand its satellite constellation to provide global internet coverage.

The booster used for this mission, designated B1071, is one of the company’s most frequently flown first-stage boosters. This marked its 28th flight, previously supporting 16 Starlink missions and others for the National Reconnaissance Office and rideshare flights.

About 8.5 minutes after liftoff, B1071 successfully landed on the drone ship, “Of Course I Still Love You,” in the Pacific Ocean. This landing was the 151st success for this ship and the 504th booster landing overall for SpaceX.

SpaceX also confirmed plans for upcoming missions, including a Falcon Heavy launch set for early next year, as well as two more Starlink launches scheduled next week.

Elon Musk, SpaceX’s founder and CEO, emphasized the importance of this launch. The company continues to push the boundaries of rocket recovery and reuse, leading to cost savings on satellite deployments.