SpaceX to Lower Starlink Satellites’ Orbits for Safety Improvements

WASHINGTON — SpaceX announced plans to lower the orbits of some of its Starlink satellites to enhance space safety. The vice president of Starlink engineering, Michael Nicolls, revealed this decision on social media on January 1.

The change will affect about 4,400 satellites currently operating at an altitude of 550 kilometers, bringing them down to approximately 480 kilometers. This reconfiguration is expected to occur over the course of 2026 and aims to address safety concerns highlighted by two recent incidents.

Nicolls stated, “Lowering the satellites results in condensing Starlink orbits and will increase space safety in several ways.” He explained that at lower altitudes, the time it takes for satellites to deorbit due to atmospheric drag will significantly decrease, particularly as solar activity declines.

Currently, at maximum solar activity, satellites may take over four years to deorbit. However, at solar minimum, this time could reduce to just a few months. Additionally, Nicolls noted that lowering satellites would help with congestion in space. Fewer debris objects and planned satellite constellations exist below 500 kilometers, thus decreasing the chances of collisions.

There are added benefits to operating at lower altitudes. A shorter distance between satellites and ground terminals can enhance performance and reduce latency for users. Nicolls added that these actions will improve overall safety amid potential risks from uncoordinated satellite maneuvers.

SpaceX has faced criticism regarding the control and safety of its satellites following an incident in December. The company reported a malfunction in one of its satellites that resulted in the venting of a propellant tank.

While SpaceX aims to improve its operations, concerns about Starlink and its impact on space safety have been echoed in international forums. A recent United Nations Security Council session highlighted discussions on potential dangers posed by satellite megaconstellations, with representatives from various countries voicing their concerns.

“The unchecked proliferation of commercial satellite constellations by a certain country has given rise to pronounced safety and security challenges,” a Chinese representative stated during the session. Despite these critiques, representatives from Western nations defended the benefits satellite constellations provide, particularly in disaster preparedness and communication.

As SpaceX prepares for its satellite adjustments, the company has not launched any new Starlink satellites since announcing its recent incident but expects to resume launches shortly.