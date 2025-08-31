SpaceX Plans Final Starlink Launch of August from Cape Canaveral

Cape Canaveral, Florida — SpaceX is preparing for its ninth and final Starlink launch of August on Sunday morning. The Falcon 9 rocket is set to liftoff from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 7:49 a.m. EDT (1149 UTC).

This mission, officially designated Starlink 10-14, will deploy 28 broadband internet satellites, contributing to SpaceX’s goal of providing global connectivity. Following this launch, SpaceX will have sent over 1,900 Starlink V2 Mini satellites into low Earth orbit in 2025 across 77 Falcon 9 missions.

The weather forecast for the launch is promising, with a 90 percent chance of favorable conditions at the start of the window, according to meteorologists from the 45th Weather Squadron. However, the outlook decreases to 65 percent as the launch time approaches due to potential rain showers and cumulus clouds.

The Falcon 9 rocket is using booster 1077 for this mission, marking its 23rd flight. Previous missions for this booster include NASA‘s Crew-5 and the GPS III Space Vehicle 06 mission. Approximately 8.5 minutes after launch, the booster aims to land on the drone ship ‘Just Read the Instructions’ in the Atlantic Ocean.

Recently, SpaceX announced that its Starlink service has reached 7 million customers across about 150 countries, representing a strong growth of 3 million customers since September 2024. Cornelia Rosu, SpaceX’s Senior Director of Starlink Production, highlighted the company’s rapid production rate, allowing them to build satellites at a pace of 70 per week.

SpaceX aims to conduct at least 170 Falcon 9 launches in 2025, with Sunday’s flight being the 108th of the year. The Starlink satellites were manufactured by Northrop Grumman and are designed for both commercial and military use.