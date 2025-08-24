Tech
SpaceX Plans Starship Launch Amid Previous Explosive Failures
Brownsville, Texas — SpaceX is preparing to launch its Starship megarocket on an hour-long test flight as early as 7:30 p.m. ET Sunday. The launch timing may change, but the pre-launch event is slated to start about 30 minutes earlier, according to the company.
This will be the eighth integrated test flight of the Starship vehicle, which has faced a series of challenges and explosive failures since its introduction. This uncrewed prototype intends to follow a flight plan similar to its recent missions and aims to complete objectives that were previously left unaccomplished.
SpaceX debuted this current generation of Starship in January, following a clean record of tests from a smaller version of the rocket in 2024. However, the newer Starship has experienced significant setbacks, including two explosions over populated islands east of Florida, where debris struck roadways and washed ashore.
In May, during its latest test flight, the spacecraft experienced another incident as it approached its landing site in the Indian Ocean. SpaceX is hopeful that this upcoming attempt will mark a successful step forward in its ambitious space program.
