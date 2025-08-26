SpaceX Prepares for Crucial Starship Test Flight Amid Weather Delays

Brownsville, Texas – SpaceX is set to make its third attempt to launch the Starship rocket for its 10th test flight on Tuesday evening, after weather conditions delayed the previous two attempts. The company had to cancel its launch on Monday due to anvil clouds, which posed a lightning risk.

SpaceX announced the postponement via social media, stating, ‘Standing down from today’s flight test attempt due to weather. The Starship team is determining the next best available opportunity to fly.’ On Sunday, a planned launch was scrapped due to a liquid oxygen system problem.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has expressed a vision for utilizing Starship to transport astronauts to the moon and eventually to Mars. The success of the upcoming test flight is essential to this vision. The spacecraft’s upper stage, which is designed for carrying crew and cargo into space, will undergo a critical evaluation during this mission.

Despite facing setbacks—including several explosions during previous flights—SpaceX remains optimistic about its progress. Each failure, according to the company, contributes to the learning curve for developing the world’s most powerful rocket.

In preparation for the upcoming test, SpaceX completed the stacking of the 403-foot rocket on Saturday. A successful launch would provide crucial data to improve the system’s reusability, which is central to Musk’s goal of making space travel affordable.

The new target time for Tuesday’s launch is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT (7:30 p.m. EDT / 2330 UTC). If successful, the flight will mark an important milestone in SpaceX’s long-term plans to make Mars exploration a reality.