News
SpaceX Set to Launch Starlink 10-28 at Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX is preparing to launch 28 Starlink satellites aboard its Falcon 9 rocket early Tuesday morning, July 8, 2025. The mission, known as Starlink 10-28, is scheduled for liftoff at 4:21 a.m. EDT from Space Launch Complex 40.
The launch aims to expand SpaceX’s broadband internet service, which already claims over 7,000 satellites in orbit. SpaceX has a backup window available until 5:47 a.m., and if necessary, more opportunities will occur on Wednesday starting at 1:26 a.m.
The 45th Weather Squadron has indicated a 95 percent chance of favorable weather, with only a minor risk from cumulus clouds. The Falcon 9 first stage booster B1077 is set for its 22nd flight, adding to its history of successful missions, including NASA’s Crew-5 and previous batches of Starlink satellites.
About eight minutes after launch, B1077 will attempt a landing on the droneship ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas.’ If successful, this will mark the 117th touchdown for the vessel and the 473rd booster landing for SpaceX.
On July 2, SpaceX celebrated its 500th Falcon 9 launch with the Starlink 10-25 mission, reinforcing its position as a leader in commercial spaceflight. SpaceX continues to innovate and improve its operations, with expected future launches aiming to further enhance global internet coverage.
