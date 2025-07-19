SpaceX Set for Starlink 17-3 Launch Friday Night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, California — SpaceX is gearing up for the launch of its Starlink Version 2 Mini satellites this Friday night, with a planned liftoff after sunset. The mission, identified as Starlink 17-3, aims to send an additional 24 satellites into a polar orbit, expanding the company’s already extensive network of more than 7,900 satellites currently in orbit.

The launch is scheduled for 8:52 p.m. PDT (11:52 p.m. EDT / 0352 UTC) from Space Launch Complex 4 East. Live coverage will be available through Spaceflight Now, starting about 30 minutes prior to the launch.

This mission will utilize the Falcon 9 first stage booster with tail number B1082, marking its 14th flight. Previously, B1082 has supported missions such as NROL-145 and USSF-62. Approximately eight minutes post-launch, the booster will attempt a landing on the droneship ‘Of Course I Still Love You,’ aiming for a milestone of the 141st successful landing on that vessel.

In a recent update, SpaceX noted plans to launch over 400 additional satellites to improve connectivity in polar regions, such as Alaska, by the end of 2025. This is part of a strategy to enhance network capacity significantly for users in high latitude locations. According to SpaceX, the first of these satellites have already started boosting speeds for Alaskan customers.

SpaceX has emphasized that this focus on polar launches will be a significant portion of its West Coast operations moving forward, anticipating the need for more than 16 launches within this time frame. Following the Starlink mission, SpaceX will pivot towards a NASA rideshare mission involving the agency’s TRACERS payload, which is designed to study magnetic explosions in space.

SpaceX has been actively expanding its capabilities, and the Friday mission represents yet another step in its goal to provide robust internet coverage globally. The advancements in the Starlink network have drawn keen interest from various industry stakeholders, with implications for both commercial and residential users worldwide.