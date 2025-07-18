Spain Advances to Euro 2025 Semifinals with Victory Over Switzerland

Bern, Switzerland – The Spanish women’s football team made history on July 18, 2025, by defeating Switzerland 2-0 to secure a spot in the semifinals of the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025. After a challenging first half, which ended scoreless, Spain showcased their dominance in the second half with two crucial goals.

Athenea del Castillo opened the scoring in the 66th minute after receiving a brilliant back-heel assist from Aitana Bonmatí. A few minutes later, Claudia Pina scored a spectacular goal from outside the box, sealing the victory for Spain. Despite a missed penalty attempt by Alexia Putellas, Spain maintained control throughout the match, registering 72.3% possession.

The Spanish squad faced challenges but remained resilient, with coach Montse Tomé emphasizing the importance of the victory. “We have worked hard for this moment, and we are excited to make history,” Tomé said after the match.

Switzerland, the hosts of the tournament, had a fierce defense but ultimately could not withstand the attacking prowess of Spain, who created numerous scoring opportunities. The match’s statistics reflect Spain’s dominance, including 20 total shots compared to Switzerland’s four.

Spain’s journey to the semifinals marks a significant milestone, as it is the first time the team has advanced this far in the tournament since 1997. Tomé’s squad hopes to continue their impressive run in the tournament, with aspirations of claiming the title this year.

“No matter who we face next, we will give our all,” said Pina, reflecting the team’s determination as they prepare for the semifinals.