Spain Aims for Historic Eurocup Win Against England in Basel

BASEL, Switzerland — Spain‘s women’s national football team enters the Eurocup final against England on July 27 at St. Jakob-Park, aiming for their first Eurocup title. The match kicks off at 18:00 local time.

Head coach Montse Tomé has made two changes to her starting lineup compared to the semi-final match against Germany. Laia Aleixandri returns to the defense, while Athenea del Castillo surprises by starting in the attack, replacing Claudina Pina.

Spanish captain Irene Paredes addressed the media before the final, emphasizing the team’s resilience. “If you want to win a final, you need to fight until the end. This team has that in abundance,” she stated.

Spain has a recent history of success in Switzerland, having won the Under-19 Euro in 2016 after defeating Germany 1-0. Star player Aitana Bonmatí continues to shine, having scored the decisive goal in the semi-final against Germany.

In contrast, England seeks to defend their title, coming into the match after a tense semi-final against Italy. Manager Sarina Wiegman expressed confidence in her team, stating, “We have a strong group that works hard and believes until the last moment.”

Both teams arrive at the final undefeated in the tournament, with Spain scoring 17 goals and conceding only three. In the previous Nations League encounter, England won 1-0 in Wembley, but Spain reversed the outcome in a later match, winning 2-1 in Barcelona.

The match is expected to draw a significant crowd, with over 3,000 Spanish fans in attendance and many more following through screens set up across Spain. The atmosphere is electric as both teams prepare to make history.

The trophy is on display at St. Jakob-Park, and at stake is not only the Eurocup title but also the opportunity for Spain to become the first nation to win every UEFA national team competition.