COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Spain’s head coach Luis de la Fuente praised young talents Lamine Yamal and Dean Huijsen following the national team’s recent successful World Cup qualifying matches. The victories over Bulgaria and Turkey highlighted the impressive performances of these emerging stars.

In particular, Yamal’s maturity on the field caught the attention of de la Fuente, who described the Barcelona winger as an outstanding player contributing significantly to Spain’s success. Speaking during a press conference, de la Fuente said, “Lamine Yamal’s impressive maturity stands out, and he is crucial for our strategy going forward.”

Meanwhile, Dean Huijsen, a 20-year-old defender, has also emerged as a key player after joining Real Madrid from Bournemouth earlier this summer. His contributions in defense and ball distribution during the matches have been exceptional. The coach expressed his admiration for Huijsen, stating, “His calmness and responsibility in various situations is outrageous. He is a great asset to our team.”

As the Spanish team looks toward future tournaments, the performances of younger players like Yamal and Huijsen signal a bright future for the squad. Both athletes have shown the potential to make significant impacts at the international level.

The national team aims to maintain this momentum as they prepare for the upcoming stages of World Cup qualifying, with de la Fuente confident in the abilities of his young players.