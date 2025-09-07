Spain Dominates Bulgaria in World Cup Qualifier with 3-0 Victory

Sofia, Bulgaria — Spain launched its World Cup qualifying campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over Bulgaria at Vasil Levski National Stadium on September 4, 2025. The match saw first-half goals from Mikel Oyarzabal, Marc Cucurella, and Mikel Merino, showcasing Spain’s dominance in Group E.

Spain wasted no time in establishing control, taking the lead just five minutes into the match. Oyarzabal capitalized on a well-placed pass from teammate Martin Zubimendi, scoring the opener with a neat finish into the bottom corner of the net. This early goal set the tone for Spain’s vigorous attack.

Cucurella doubled the lead in the 30th minute, scoring from close range after a cross from 18-year-old Lamine Yamal. Just eight minutes later, Merino headed home from a corner delivered by Yamal, solidifying Spain’s three-goal cushion before halftime.

Bulgaria fought to find their footing but struggled against a resolute Spanish defense. Bulgaria goalkeeper Nikolay Vutsov made several key saves to prevent a larger margin, notably denying shots from Oyarzabal and Merino in the second half.

The Spanish side maintained dominance throughout the match, with Yamal frequently causing danger down the right flank in his 22nd international appearance. Despite their lead, Spain remained aggressive, aiming for a fourth goal. However, Vutsov’s heroics and a lack of finishing precision prevented any subsequent goals.

As the match approached its conclusion, Bulgaria attempted to stage a comeback, but Spain’s defense held firm, securing a comfortable victory. Manager Luis de la Fuente‘s squad now sets its sights on their next qualifier, which is scheduled for Sunday against another Group E competitor.