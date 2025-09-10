ANKARA, Turkey — Spain delivered a stunning performance on Sunday, defeating Turkey 6-0 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier. The match showcased the European champions’ skill and teamwork, demonstrating why they are currently one of the top teams in football.

Despite fielding a squad missing six members from their European Championship-winning team, Spain consistently outplayed their opponents at Konya‘s stadium. The team’s second goal came just 75 seconds into the match after a beautiful sequence of 25 passes, involving all players.

Turkey’s goalkeeper was notably their standout player, managing to stop several attempts that would have increased the score even further. Spain, however, was relentless, controlling possession and applying pressure throughout the game.

Spain’s performance stood in contrast to that of Germany, who suffered a historic loss of their own, marking the first time they lost away in World Cup qualifying in 56 matches. In a different part of Europe, Portugal narrowly defeated a lower-ranked team, eliciting mixed reactions from fans.

Meanwhile, Spain saw promising performances from players like Mikel Merino, who scored his sixth goal in just six appearances. His productive form, along with the young talents of Pedri and Lamine Yamal, highlight Spain’s bright future.

Through this comprehensive victory, Spain is now just two games away from equaling their all-time unbeaten streak in competitive matches, raising hopes for their prospects in the upcoming World Cup.