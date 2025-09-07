Spain Faces Bulgaria in Crucial 2026 World Cup Qualifying Match

Sofia, Bulgaria – The European champions, Spain, are set to kick off their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign with an away match against Bulgaria on Thursday. The match is scheduled for 19:45 local time and is a significant opener for both teams in Group E, which also includes Turkey and Georgia.

Spain enters the match as the favorite, aiming to continue their strong performance from previous competitions. They narrowly missed out on winning back-to-back Nations League titles after losing to Portugal in a penalty shootout. Coach Luis de la Fuente‘s squad remains mostly unchanged and features promising young talents such as Lamine Yamal and Nico Williams, both of whom have quickly made their marks in international football.

However, injuries have sidelined key players including Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, and Yeremy Pino, forcing Spain to make roster adjustments. Aleix Garcia and Jorge de Frutos have received call-ups as replacements. Spain’s recent qualification history is strong, as they remain unbeaten in away qualifiers for over two years and have consistently scored multiple goals in their games.

On the other hand, Bulgaria, the lowest-ranked team in the group, hopes to challenge the odds. The team has struggled in recent matches, including a heavy 4-0 loss to Greece and a draw against Cyprus. Coach Ilian Iliev’s squad will likely adopt a defensive strategy with a back-five formation, needing to tighten their defense to withstand Spain’s potent offense.

Goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov is expected to start, flanked by defenders Nikolay Minkov and Kristian Dimitrov, while Aleksandar Kolev may lead the attack for Bulgaria. As Bulgaria aims to regain their footing in international soccer after not qualifying for the World Cup since 1998, a strong performance against Spain is crucial.

With significant pressure on both teams, Spain is predicted to leverage their attacking style and depth to secure a victory. The match poses vital implications for the qualifying journey of both nations, with Spain’s success potentially laying the groundwork for their campaign towards the 2026 World Cup.