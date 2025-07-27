Spain Faces England in 2025 Women’s Euro Final

Basilea, Suiza – The 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro final will feature Spain against England at St. Jakob Park, one of Switzerland’s largest stadiums, which can accommodate 38,512 spectators. This highly anticipated match will take place on July 27, 2025.

Spain’s Esther González leads the tournament’s scoring chart with four goals, followed closely by Alexia Putellas with three. González, despite not scoring in the quarter-finals or semi-finals, has maintained her top position in the golden boot race.

“We are ready and confident. We have a history to repeat,” said González, reflecting on Spain’s previous victory over England in recent finals. Meanwhile, England’s Michelle Agyemang, with two goals to her name, poses a potential threat to González’s lead.

The St. Jakob Park, often known as ‘Joggeli’ by locals, opened its doors in 2001, replacing the original stadium which hosted the 1954 FIFA World Cup. This final will mark the venue’s fifth match of the Euro and it boasts a remarkable attendance record from earlier games.

Spain looks to capitalize on positive memories from past fixtures at the stadium, including a significant UEFA Europa League final where Sevilla defeated Liverpool 3-1 in 2016. “We are excited to play at this historic venue,” said Spain’s coach Montse Tomé. “It brings a lot of good memories for Spanish football.”

As the match approaches, both teams are preparing diligently. England reached the final after a dramatic comeback against Italy, while Spain aims for their first European Championship title. Fans and players alike are eager for what promises to be a thrilling contest.

The final match is set to kick off at 21:00 local time, and both teams possess the talent and desire to leave their mark on Women’s Euro history.