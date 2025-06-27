Spain Faces Japan in Final Euro 2025 Warm-Up Match

LEGANÉS, Spain — Spain’s women’s national football team is set to face Japan on June 27, 2025, in a friendly match at the Municipal Stadium of Butarque. This game serves as the final preparation for the upcoming Women’s Euro 2025 tournament in Switzerland.

Spain has historically fared well against Japan, with four wins, one draw, and one loss in their previous six encounters. Their latest matchup was back in 2019 before the Women’s World Cup in France.

María Méndez, a player on the Spanish team, acknowledged the importance of the friendly match, stating, “We are looking forward to having these friendlies. This is a great test for us, and we trust all our players. Japan is a competitive opponent with a lot of talented players.”

Head coach Montse Tomé also expressed confidence, emphasizing that the team aims to maintain performance levels, adding, “We have seen Japan’s capabilities and they will challenge for possession. We need to show our best during these 90 minutes.”

Spain arrives with some concerns over injuries, as star player Aitana Bonmatí is out due to a fever. Her absence allows Vicky López to step into the lineup. Meanwhile, Japan will be without their star player Yui Hasegawa but boasts notable players like Saki Kumagai and Ayaka Yamashita.

The game begins at 21:00 CEST and will be broadcast live in Spain on La2 and RTVE. Fans are expecting a full house at Butarque to support Spain as they prepare to compete against Portugal in their opening match of the Euro 2025 tournament.

As the two teams take the field tonight, Spain is looking to build momentum and confidence ahead of their Euro campaign starting next week.