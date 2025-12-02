Spain and Germany Clash in UEFA Women’s Nations League Final Today

Kaiserslautern, Germany — The UEFA Women’s Nations League final takes place today, November 28, 2025, at the Fritz-Walter Stadion, where Spain will defend its title against Germany. This match is particularly significant as Spain seeks to become the first European team to win back-to-back titles.

Germany, hungry for glory on home soil, advanced to the final after a close semifinal matchup against France, winning with a 3-2 aggregate score. Meanwhile, Spain secured their place in the final without much trouble, easily defeating Sweden 5-0 on aggregate.

Prior to the match, Sonia Bermúdez, coach of the Spanish team, expressed confidence in her squad despite the challenges posed by their German rivals. “The fans never disappoint and I hope they support us as always,” Bermúdez said. Spain aims to improve their performance after facing challenges in the first leg of the finals, where they managed a 0-0 draw.

Both teams have shown impressive form leading up to this final, with Spain looking to build on their recent successes and return to the top of European women’s football. The atmosphere is expected to be electric, with 40,156 spectators anticipated at the stadium.

Cata Coll, Spain’s goalkeeper, was praised for her performance in the past matches, helping keep the scoreline intact against Germany in the first leg. As the teams prepare for the decisive match ahead, fans are eager to see whether Spain can retain their title or if Germany can reclaim their position as champions.

The return leg of this final will take place at the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid on December 2, 2025.