Spain to Impose Instant Arms Embargo on Israel Amid Rising Tensions

Madrid, Spain — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced plans to implement a complete arms embargo on Israel, effective immediately. This decision follows the government’s escalating anti-Israel stance amid the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

A Spanish news report revealed that the government is working on a royal decree to enforce the ban on all direct and indirect military deals with Israeli entities. This comes after Sanchez’s administration pledged to halt arms sales to Israel shortly after Hamas attacked on October 7, 2023.

Yolanda Díaz, founder of the left-wing Sumar political alliance, expressed strong support for the embargo. She indicated the need for tougher measures against what she called the “criminal Netanyahu regime,” and is collaborating with the ruling socialist party to cut all trade ties with Israel.

Díaz also advocated for designating Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and key ministers — including Israel Katz, Bezalel Smotrich, and Itamar Ben Gvir — as personae non grata in Spain, citing their alleged incitement to violence against Palestinians.

Additionally, Spain’s Foreign Minister, Jose Manuel Albares, confirmed that the government plans to seek an immediate suspension of existing military agreements with Israel, urging its allies to follow suit.

Spain has long criticized Israel’s actions in Palestine. In a recent speech, Sanchez labeled Israel a “genocidal state.” The situation escalated in May 2024, when Spain joined forces with Ireland and Norway to take a stand against Israeli policies.

The announcement comes as protests have erupted during the Vuelta a España cycling race, where the team Israel-Premier Tech altered its uniforms following protests directed at them for their affiliation with Israel.

In a statement, the team’s owner, Sylvan Adams, said they prioritized the safety of their riders amidst heightened tensions. They modified their race kit to feature only the team logo, removing any direct reference to Israel.