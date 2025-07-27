Spain’s La Roja Aims for First Women’s Euro Title Against England

SYDNEY, Australia — Spain‘s women’s national football team is just 90 minutes away from winning its first UEFA Women’s Euro title as they face England in the final on Sunday, July 30, 2025. This matchup evokes memories of the 2023 World Cup final, where Olga Carmona scored the decisive goal that led Spain to victory over England.

Carmona’s left foot struck in the 29th minute during that historic match in Sydney, making her a national hero. With another chance to shine two years later, Carmona is poised to once again take center stage. She has already contributed to Spain’s success in the tournament, assisting in four matches, although she has not scored in the Euro 2025 yet.

This year, Carmona has netted five goals for Real Madrid before joining Paris Saint-Germain, showing her capability to perform under pressure. The upcoming final marks Spain’s first appearance in a Euro final, which adds to the stakes as they aim to replicate their World Cup success.

The road to this final has been challenging for Spain, but a decisive 2-0 victory over Switzerland in the semifinals broke their long-standing barrier of not advancing past the knockout stages in previous tournaments. With the influx of talent and determination, the team has demonstrated offensive prowess, having registered 42 corner kicks during the Euro 2025.

Esther González stands out in the national squad, leading the goal count in the tournament with four goals. Her performance, alongside Carmona’s determination, forms a formidable attack. The historical context serves not only as inspiration but as a defining moment for this generation of Spanish female footballers, seeking to etch their names in history.

As kickoff approaches, excitement grows among fans and players alike. Will Carmona’s historic left foot strike again? The answer will unfold this Sunday when Spain meets England in what promises to be an unforgettable final.