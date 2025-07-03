Sports
Spain Starts Strong Against Portugal in Women’s Euro 2025
BERN, Switzerland — The Spanish women’s national soccer team kicked off their Euro 2025 campaign with a solid 3-2 victory against Portugal on Thursday. The match took place at the Wankdorf Stadium, marking Spain‘s first game in Group B.
Traveling by bus from their training base in Lausanne, the team overcame a 100-kilometer journey to arrive for kickoff, which drew attention to the significance of this tournament. Coach Montse Tomé’s squad aims to cement their reputation as reigning world champions following their success in 2023.
Esther González opened the scoring just one minute into the match with a well-placed header following a cross from Olga Carmona. Vicky López quickly doubled the lead in the sixth minute, striking the ball into the net after a pass from Mariona Caldentey. Spain dominated early on, showcasing their offensive skills and tactical efficiency.
Despite their previous six victories against Portugal in official competitions, Spain faced pressure as Portugal aimed to close the gap this time around. Portuguese midfielder Kika Nazaret, though dealing with an ankle injury, was also a focal point due to her experience with Spanish clubs.
Tomé’s strategy included replacing two key players, Aitana Bonmatí and Cata Coll, due to illness. The changes did not affect Spain’s momentum, as they continued to take control throughout the first half.
Spain’s efforts were recognized, with Nanclares stepping in as goalkeeper and proving vital. The match also took a somber tone, with a minute of silence observed for Portuguese player Diogo Jota, who passed away recently, underscoring the community’s solidarity during this spirited tournament.
The final whistle confirmed Spain’s strong start, propelling them into the next phase of the tournament with optimism and confidence.
