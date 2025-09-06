WASHINGTON, D.C. — C-SPAN has announced new features on its website, allowing viewers quick access to key moments from its gavel-to-gavel coverage of events. The new system provides Points of Interest markers for select events, making it easier for users to watch highlights in 10 minutes or less.

The initiative is part of C-SPAN’s efforts to enhance viewer engagement by offering a condensed view of important events. Viewers can find these highlights on C-SPAN.org, where they can also purchase books featured during broadcasts. To simplify this process, C-SPAN has established partnerships with various retailers, providing them with a small portion of sales made through the provided links.

As an Amazon Associate, C-SPAN earns revenue from qualifying purchases. However, the network only receives this income when purchases are made using links directly from their website. According to C-SPAN, all revenue generated will support its operational costs.

For any inquiries regarding order fulfillment or customer service, users are directed to contact the respective bookseller’s site. This system emphasizes C-SPAN’s commitment to accessibility and reader engagement, despite challenges in navigating fulfillment processes.

C-SPAN’s focus on providing content in a viewer-friendly manner highlights its commitment to enhancing user experience while maintaining transparency in revenue generation.