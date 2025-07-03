WASHINGTON, D.C. — C-SPAN has introduced new features to improve viewer engagement during its coverage of important events. The network now provides Points of Interest markers, allowing viewers to catch key moments in under ten minutes.

This initiative comes as part of C-SPAN’s commitment to accessibility and engagement. The Points of Interest markers enable viewers to quickly navigate through lengthy broadcasts, making it easier to follow significant discussions and decisions as they happen live.

In addition to enhancing live coverage, C-SPAN is also focused on connecting viewers with resources related to its programming. The network’s website features direct links to books discussed during broadcasts, simplifying the purchasing process for viewers. Through partnerships with retailers, including Amazon, C-SPAN earns a small profit from these transactions, contributing to its operational costs.

“We want to not only inform but also provide valuable resources to our audience,” a C-SPAN spokesperson said. “By linking books to our coverage, we open doors for viewers to explore topics in greater depth.”

Viewers who access these links directly from C-SPAN’s site can be assured that any revenue generated helps fund the network’s operations. For concerns regarding purchases, they are advised to reach out to the specific bookseller for assistance.

As part of C-SPAN’s ongoing efforts to enhance the viewing experience, these updates demonstrate its dedication to being a comprehensive resource for civic engagement and education.