News
C-SPAN Offers Highlights and Book Purchase Options
Washington, D.C. — C-SPAN is enhancing viewer experience by condensing key moments from events into quick highlights. With Points of Interest markers, users can watch significant segments in 10 minutes or less.
Additionally, C-SPAN.org provides easy access to books featured on its networks. The platform has partnerships with various retailers, allowing it to earn a small commission on purchases made through its links. C-SPAN functions as an Amazon Associate, benefiting from qualifying purchases made by viewers.
Revenue generated from this program is crucial for funding C-SPAN operations. However, any issues related to fulfillment, customer service, or privacy policies regarding book orders should be addressed directly with the respective booksellers.
These enhancements are part of C-SPAN’s commitment to provide valuable resources for its audience, allowing them to engage with content more conveniently.
