Entertainment
Spanish Actress Verónica Fernández de Echegaray Dies at 42
Madrid, Spain — Actress Verónica Fernández de Echegaray passed away on Sunday at the age of 42 due to an illness, according to sources close to her. A notable figure in Spanish cinema, Echegui was born in 1983 in Madrid and garnered respect from both audiences and critics for her versatile performances.
She rose to fame with her lead role in the film Yo soy la Juani in 2006. Her impressive career continued with a critically acclaimed performance in El patio de mi cárcel (2008), where she played a young prisoner, earning a nomination for a Goya Award. In Katmandú, un espejo en el cielo (2011), directed by Icíar Bollaín, she portrayed a Catalan teacher traveling to Nepal to teach in one of the poorest areas of Kathmandu, earning another nomination for best lead actress at the Goya Awards.
In addition to her acting, Echegui made her mark as a director, winning an award for Best Short Fiction at the 2022 film festival for her short film Tótem loba. Recently, she acted in the political thriller Justicia artificial (2024), where she played a judge who uncovers a conspiracy involving artificial intelligence in the judicial system.
Her filmography also includes acclaimed titles such as La gran familia española (2013), Explota Explota (2020), and Objetos (2022), in addition to series like Intimidad (2022) and Los pacientes del doctor García (2023).
This breaking news will be followed by more details shortly.
