Como, Italy

The Serie A season kicked off on August 24, 2025, with a match that features a strong Spanish presence. The home team, Como, managed by Cesc Fàbregas, faced Lazio at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium, which has a capacity of 12,039 spectators.

Lazio’s coach, Maurizio Sarri, deployed a lineup including Provedel, Lazzari, Mario Gila, Provstgaard, Nuno Tavares, Guendouzi, Cataldi, Dele-Bashiru, Cancellieri, Castellanos, and Zaccagni. Como’s opening roster included Butez, Kempf, Álex Valle, Nico Paz, Douvikas, Jacobo Ramón, Jesús Rodríguez, Perrone, Vojvoda, De Cunha, and Van Der Brempt, with Álvaro Morata starting on the bench.

The match is particularly significant as both teams have integrated numerous Spanish players. Como has strengthened its squad, investing over 100 million euros to compete with Italy’s top clubs. Los Lombardos have added notable signings including Álvaro Morata, Jacobo Ramón, and Jesús Rodríguez, joining prior additions like Sergi Roberto and Alberto Moreno.

Lazio, meanwhile, counts four Spaniards in their ranks, led by Pedro, along with Patric, Mario Gila, and Cristo Muñoz. The team aims to improve from last season’s seventh-place finish and push for a European competition spot. Although Lazio faced financial restrictions this summer and couldn’t make new signings, they benefit from Sarri’s experience on the bench.

As the first match of the quest for the ‘Scudetto’ continues, fans eagerly await the outcomes of this Spanish-infused showdown.