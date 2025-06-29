Sparks Coach Updates Injuries Before Key Rematch with Sky

Los Angeles, CA – Spark’s head coach Lynne Roberts provided an injury update on Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell ahead of an important game against the Chicago Sky.

The Sparks managed to salvage their recent road trip with a 1-2 record after defeating the Indiana Fever on June 29, 2025. Roberts is optimistic about the return of Brink and Burrell from injuries, which could boost the team’s performance moving forward.

“We’re still missing Rae Burrell, we’re still missing Cameron Brink, those guys will be back. They will be back soon,” Roberts said. “Rae will be back soon, Cameron will be back soonish. That’s a good way to say it.”

Brink has not yet played this season due to recovery from an ACL injury that put a halt to her rookie campaign. Burrell has been sidelined since sustaining a leg injury during the Sparks’ opening night against the Valkyries. Initial estimates had her recovery timeline at four to six weeks.

“Part of our inconsistency on the floor has been inconsistency with our roster,” Roberts explained. “We’ve had people in and out, hurt, back, and then out, and it’s hard. But we’re learning from it and we’re getting tougher because of it.”

The Sparks recently welcomed back Odyssey Sims, who missed the last five games due to personal reasons. Additionally, promising second-year player Rickea Jackson struggled earlier this season after being in concussion protocol. The team is also without backup guard Julie Allemand, who is currently competing in Eurobasket with the Belgium national team.

Despite these challenges, the Sparks have fought hard in close games this season, including their recent comeback win against the Fever from a ten-point deficit. “I think they were fed up with being this close in so many games,” Roberts said. “There wasn’t that panic, and we executed down the stretch.”

With the team looking to build on their momentum, Roberts hopes that getting Brink and Burrell back will give the Sparks the lift they need to remain competitive.