Sparks Cut Aari McDonald as She Thrives with Fever

Los Angeles, California – The Los Angeles Sparks faced tough decisions as they finalized their roster for the 2025 season, resulting in some surprising cuts, including backup point guard Aari McDonald. Along with McDonald, Maria Kliundikova and Shaneice Swain were waived right before the season opener against the Golden State Valkyries.

McDonald, who played 26 games for the Sparks in 2024 and had been a reliable backup over the previous four seasons, found herself without a WNBA contract after the Sparks’ decision. This move has drawn scrutiny, especially as McDonald has been performing exceptionally well with the Indiana Fever.

After joining the Fever due to injury concerns within the team, McDonald quickly made an impact. Though initially inserted on a hardship contract, she proved herself until the return of Caitlin Clark and Sophie Cunningham forced the Fever to cut her again. Fortunately for McDonald, the team re-signed her after parting ways with DeWanna Bonner, the prized offseason addition.

Since returning, McDonald has been a vital asset for the Fever. She has averaged 20.6 points, 3 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game over six games, showcasing her scoring, playmaking, and defensive skills. Her strong performance played a pivotal role in a recent 74-59 victory over the Minnesota Lynx in the Commissioner’s Cup final.

The Sparks, on the other hand, have struggled in their backcourt. Odyssey Sims missed games due to personal reasons, while Julie Allemand participated in EuroBasket for Belgium, and Rae Burrell suffered a leg injury just minutes into the Sparks’ first game. With Sarah Ashlee Barker a rookie and Shey Peddy only joining on a hardship contract, the Sparks’ guard rotation appears thin.

As McDonald continues to thrive with the Fever, it is becoming clear the Sparks may have underestimated her value, leading to questions about their decision to waive her.