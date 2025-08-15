Sparks’ Dearica Hamby Discusses Team Mindset After Loss to Liberty

LOS ANGELES – After a strong start to the season, the Los Angeles Sparks faced a setback with a loss to the New York Liberty on Tuesday. Despite this defeat, the team holds a 10-4 record in their last 14 games as they prepare for a crucial mini-road trip.

Dearica Hamby, a key player for the Sparks, spoke about the team’s mindset as they aim for a spot in the playoffs. ‘Just continue the momentum we’ve had the last 12 games. One game shouldn’t break us,’ Hamby said. She emphasized the importance of the upcoming games, asserting, ‘We’ve got three really important games coming up that we need and should win.’

The Sparks’ upcoming road trip includes matches against the Dallas Wings on Friday and the Washington Mystics on Sunday. They will return home on Wednesday, Aug. 20, to complete a three-game stretch with another match against the Wings. With playoff hopes on the line, winning these games is critical for the Sparks, who currently have a record of 15-17.

At this stage of the season, the Sparks are just half a game behind the Seattle Storm for the eighth and final playoff spot. The Sparks also hold the tiebreaker over the Storm, with one more head-to-head matchup before the season ends.

In the midst of this crucial stretch, Hamby continues to be a standout player. She scored the game-winning basket in the final seconds in a recent win against the Storm, showcasing her clutch performance. So far, she has played in all 32 games this season, averaging a career-high 17.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals.

Head coach Lynne Roberts expressed confidence in Hamby and fellow star Kelsey Plum as leaders during this vital phase. ‘These are two of the best players in the league, and I trust that they’ll lead the way and show up the way stars, All-Stars show up,’ Roberts said. ‘We’ve had a good run but we’re not done yet.’