Sparks Edge Sun 102-91 for Eighth Win in Nine Games

LOS ANGELES, CA (August 7, 2025) – The Los Angeles Sparks secured a thrilling 102-91 victory over the Connecticut Sun at Crypto.com Arena, marking their eighth win in nine games. Despite being last in the league with a record of 5-24, the Sun managed to push the Sparks until the final minutes of the game.

Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with 21 points, while Rickea Jackson contributed 20 points and Kelsey Plum added 18. All five Sparks starters finished with double-digit scores, demonstrating the team’s offensive depth.

Connecticut began strong and even led 51-49 at halftime, setting a new season-high for points in a half. Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey each scored 19 points for the Sun. Bria Hartley and Leila Lacan also chipped in with 16 and 10 points, respectively.

The Sparks initially struggled, falling behind by as much as 13 points late in the second quarter. However, a crucial 14-3 run before halftime narrowed the gap and shifted momentum. “We’ve hung in there… it’s a great group. They’re good people,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said after the game.

In the second half, the Sparks dominated, scoring over 100 points for the fifth time in six games. Significant contributions came from the bench, particularly Cameron Brink, who scored 11 points. Julie Allemand achieved her first career triple-double with 10 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds.

“She was just unbelievable,” praised Coach Roberts about Allemand’s performance. “It was impossible in the second half to take her out of the game.”

The Suns shot 41.2% from the field, including 44.8% from the three-point line, but could not keep pace with the Sparks, who shot an impressive 56.5% overall.

With this win, the Sparks improve to a 14-15 record, now just one game below .500. They will look to continue their winning streak when they face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, August 10.