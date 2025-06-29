Sparks Face Sky at 8 p.m. ET in Crucial WNBA Showdown

Chicago, IL – The Los Angeles Sparks will visit the Chicago Sky tonight at 8 p.m. ET, looking to end their three-game losing streak. Fans can watch the game on NBA TV or stream it through various platforms, including Fubo and WNBA League Pass.

Both teams enter this matchup with a record of 4-10 for the Sparks and 3-10 for the Sky. The Sparks have struggled recently, suffering double-digit losses, including an 82-66 defeat against the Minnesota Lynx last Saturday. Kelsey Plum scored 15 points in that game.

The Sky are also in the midst of a tough stretch, coming off a 93-80 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. Ariel Atkins had a standout performance with 29 points, while Angel Reese, despite scoring only 10 points on 3-for-11 shooting, managed to grab 19 rebounds.

The two teams previously met on May 25, with the Sparks claiming a 91-78 victory, thanks to Plum’s 28-point effort and Azura Stevens’ contribution of 24 points and eight rebounds. This season, the Sparks are looking to capitalize on their earlier success against the Sky.

Both teams have faced injury challenges; the Sky will be without Courtney Vandersloot for the remainder of the season due to an ACL injury, while the Sparks are missing Cameron Brink and Rae Burrell. As the teams aim to shift their momentum, tonight’s game offers an opportunity to secure a much-needed win.

The game will be held at Wintrust Arena, and Chicago is counted as a 5.5-point underdog at home. The Sparks are hoping their recent performances, including a previous strong showing against the Las Vegas Aces, will fuel a turnaround tonight against the Sky.

With lots at stake, both teams will be looking to break their losing streak and gain traction in the WNBA standings.