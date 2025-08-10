Sparks Face Valkyries in Crucial Playoff Showdown

LOS ANGELES, California — The Los Angeles Sparks are set to play a pivotal game against the Golden State Valkyries on Saturday night, which could determine playoff standings. With both teams sitting at 14-15, the winner will secure the 8th and final playoff slot as the WNBA regular season approaches its end.

The Sparks have been on a hot streak, winning eight of their last nine games after struggling early in the season at 6-14. Kelsey Plum has been a key player, recently hitting three-pointers to boost the team’s scoring. The Sparks have reached the 100-point mark in five of their last six games, a first in the league’s history.

“Sparks basketball is back,” said Sparks forward Dearica Hamby. She emphasized the team’s explosive offense, likening their firepower to the championship-winning 2022 Aces team. The Sparks’ resurgence began in July, and they are determined to maintain their momentum with 14 more games still to play.

In contrast, the Valkyries have faced challenges, notably losing All-Star Kayla Thornton for the remainder of the season. Thornton averaged 14 points and seven rebounds before her injury, and her absence has left a significant gap in the team’s offense. Recently, the Valkyries lost two consecutive games against the Las Vegas Aces.

However, Golden State will rely on players like Janelle Salaun and Tiffany Hayes, who have previously led their victories against the Sparks. Hayes, along with teammates like Temi Fagbenle and Cecilia Zandalasini, will be essential in countering the Sparks’ offense.

The team dynamics have changed significantly, with the Sparks now boasting a nearly full roster, including the return of Cameron Brink from an ACL injury. Brink has already made her mark with ten blocks since coming back to the court.

“It feels great to be with a competitive team that values its players,” said Julie Vanloo, who returns to Chase Center after being cut by the Valkyries. She added, “I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

With a 9-6 record away from home, the Sparks are ready to take on their rivals. Fans are eager to see if the team can continue their impressive scoring run and secure a spot in the playoffs.