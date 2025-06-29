Sports
Sparks Fall to Sky Despite Records Set by Azurá Stevens
Los Angeles, CA — The Los Angeles Sparks fell to the Chicago Sky 97-86 on Tuesday night, despite leading for most of the game. The Sparks had a lead as large as 14 points before the Sky surged in the fourth quarter, marking a crucial rematch in the ongoing season series.
Forward-center Azurá Stevens highlighted the night with a record-breaking performance. She became the first player in WNBA history to achieve at least 20 points, four blocks, and four steals while shooting 70% or better from the field. Stevens finished with 21 points on 8-of-11 shooting and 4-of-7 from three-point range, in addition to seven rebounds, four steals, and four blocks. Notably, she also reached the 200-block milestone in her WNBA career.
Forward Dearica Hamby contributed with 15 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. Her fifth assist marked the 600th of her career. Guard Kelsey Plum added 20 points and five assists, going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. Forward Rickea Jackson matched her career high with four assists, and guard Shey Peddy recorded season highs with seven points and five assists.
Los Angeles shot 49.2% from the field and registered a season-high seven blocks during the game. Head Coach Lynne Roberts praised teammate Emma Cannon’s contributions to the locker room, noting her experience and potential future as a coach.
Reflecting on the Sky’s performance, Azurá Stevens commented, “They were just aggressive in the fourth, and it seemed like it was timely buckets that they got putbacks.” The Sparks will have a chance to rebound next week when they face the Sky again, providing them the opportunity to improve on their paint defense.
