Sparks Hit Season-High 101 Points in Victory Over Sun

Uncasville, Connecticut — The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Connecticut Sun on Thursday night, scoring a season-high 101 points in a 15-point victory. With the win, the Sparks improved their record to 10-14, while the Sun fell to 3-20.

Kelsey Plum was the star of the night, leading all scorers with 30 points. She shot 10-for-15 from the field, 4-for-7 from three-point range, and made 6-for-7 free throws. This marked her eighth career game scoring 30 points or more. Plum also contributed six assists and two steals, making her impact felt on both ends of the court.

Dearica Hamby was another key player for the Sparks, earning her 49th career double-double. She scored 20 points with an impressive 8-for-9 shooting performance and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds. Hamby also finished with a +28 plus/minus rating.

Azurá Stevens celebrated a personal milestone, reaching 2,000 career points during her 200th WNBA game. She contributed 17 points, eight rebounds, and matched her season high with four assists, showcasing her all-around abilities. Stevens is having a standout season, averaging 14.8 points and 8.5 rebounds.

Julie Allemand added a season-high 12 points and matched her career-best with eight rebounds. Fellow Belgian guard Julie Vanloo contributed nine points off the bench, shooting 75% from three-point range.

The Sparks have now scored over 90 points in four consecutive games, matching the franchise record set in 2013. They are tied with the New York Liberty for the longest active winning streak in the league.

Head Coach Lynne Roberts praised her team’s performance, saying, “We’ve been playing pretty well, and it’s really good to have players back. We’re starting to play a little more fluidly.”

Stevens expressed gratitude for her teammates’ support in reaching her milestone, stating, “I’m just grateful. I’m proud of myself, and more proud that we’re on a roll and we got the win.”

With this victory, the Sparks will look to continue their momentum as they face the New York Liberty on July 26, before returning home to play the Las Vegas Aces on July 29.