Sparks Look to End Losing Streak Against Sky Tonight

CHICAGO, Illinois — The Los Angeles Sparks face the Chicago Sky in a WNBA regular season game on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at Wintrust Arena. The game is set to start at 8 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on NBA TV.

Both teams enter the matchup looking to snap three-game losing streaks. The Sparks (4-10) lost their last game against the Minnesota Lynx, falling 82-66 on Saturday. Kelsey Plum led the team with 15 points in that contest, but it marked another setback for a team that has struggled recently.

The Sky (3-10) also seek to turn their fortunes around after a 93-80 loss to the Atlanta Dream on Sunday. Ariel Atkins led Chicago with 29 points while Angel Reese grabbed an impressive 19 rebounds, despite only scoring 10 points.

This game marks the second meeting between the teams this season. In their first encounter on May 25, the Sparks won 91-78, with Plum scoring 28 points. Los Angeles looks to replicate that success, but both teams have been inconsistent this season.

Angel Reese has emerged as a standout player for the Sky, averaging 11.5 rebounds per game, but she faces criticism for her finishing ability. The Sky have a poor record at home, going 1-4 this season.

Los Angeles is 3-4 on the road, and both teams have struggled in recent games, with losings margins often reaching double digits. Injuries add to their challenges, with the Sky missing Courtney Vandersloot for the season (ACL), and the Sparks without Cameron Brink (knee) and Rae Burrell (leg).

Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET, promising a crucial battle as both teams seek to regain momentum in the 2025 season.