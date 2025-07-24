Sports
Sparks Look to Extend Winning Streak Against Struggling Sun
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The Los Angeles Sparks (9-14) are riding a three-game winning streak as they prepare to face the Connecticut Sun (3-19) on Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Sparks aim to continue their recent success after a decisive 93-86 victory over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday.
In that game, Dearica Hamby led the Sparks with an impressive performance, scoring 24 points and grabbing 14 rebounds, six of which were offensive. Rickea Jackson also contributed significantly with 22 points, helping the team shoot 51.5% from the field.
This matchup marks the first game of the second half of the WNBA season for the Sun, who are hoping to snap a three-game losing streak. Veteran Tina Charles leads the team with an average of 15.6 points per game, while Marina Mabrey adds 15.2 points and four assists.
The two teams previously met on July 14, where the Sparks won 92-88. They will meet again on August 7 in Los Angeles. Although this game is not nationally televised, fans can stream it locally via Fubo.
The Sun face significant challenges this season, managing only 2-8 at home. They also average just 5.9 three-pointers a game, trailing the Sparks’ average of 9.2. Los Angeles’s effective scoring in the paint, averaging 38.8 points per game, positions them well in this matchup.
Additionally, Connecticut is expecting the return of guard Marina Mabrey, who has been sidelined since June 20 due to a knee injury. In her absence, the Sparks look to capitalize on their current momentum and strengthen their playoff position.
Thursday’s game promises to be a key opportunity for both teams to showcase their skills and make a statement in the WNBA.
