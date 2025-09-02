Sparks Seek Playoff Hope vs. Storm in Pivotal Matchup

Los Angeles, California – The Los Angeles Sparks have a crucial opportunity to keep their playoff hopes alive when they face the Seattle Storm on Monday night. The Sparks, with an 18-20 record, are just two games behind the Indiana Fever for the eighth and final playoff spot in the WNBA.

With only six games remaining in the regular season, every game counts for Los Angeles. They are also 2.5 games back of both the Golden State Valkyries and the Storm, who currently sit at 22-19. The Sparks need a victory against Seattle to secure a head-to-head tiebreaker, having already taken two of three meetings this season.

Injuries could play a significant role in the matchup, as Seattle may be without rookie forward Rickea Jackson, who is questionable due to a right lower leg injury. The Storm have been strong lately, winning five of their last six games, and aim to solidify their playoff positioning.

Azura Stevens, a forward for the Sparks, emphasized the importance of focusing on each possession. “We know what’s at stake, but just trying to break it down to each possession matters,” Stevens said after Los Angeles defeated the Washington Mystics 81-78. “All we can control is the next possession.” Kelsey Plum contributed significantly, scoring 14 of her 18 points in the fourth quarter to help secure the win.

Meanwhile, the Storm are riding high after finishing a successful 4-1 road trip. Last week, they came back from a 21-point deficit to beat the league-leading Minnesota Lynx and followed that by defeating the Chicago Sky 79-69. Nneka Ogwumike led the Storm with 20 points against Chicago, moving her into second place on the franchise’s single-season scoring list.

Ogwumike expressed the need for the Storm to maintain their momentum as they head into the playoffs. “We want to bring that momentum and hopefully create what will be a four-game home winning streak going into the playoffs,” she said. However, their ability to match Los Angeles’ depth may be tested if Jackson is unable to play.

The last time these two teams squared off in Seattle, the Sparks edged the Storm in double overtime, 108-106. As the final game of their four-game series, Monday’s matchup could have significant implications for the playoff race.