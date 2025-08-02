Sparks Seek Playoff Spot Against Storm in Key WNBA Matchup

SEATTLE, Washington — The Los Angeles Sparks (11-15) will face off against the Seattle Storm (16-11) tonight at 10 p.m. ET in a crucial WNBA matchup at Climate Pledge Arena. The Sparks hope to solidify their playoff chances while the Storm aim to maintain their foothold in the postseason race.

Both teams have experienced ups and downs this season. Recently, the Sparks have surged, winning seven of their last 11 games after starting 4-11. Star guard Kelsey Plum has played a major role in this turnaround, averaging 19.9 points and 6.7 assists during this stretch.

Meanwhile, the Storm are looking to build on a dominant 101-85 win over the Connecticut Sun, where Nneka Ogwumike scored 26 points and Skylar Diggins-Smith recorded a triple-double with 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists. This victory marked the Storm’s third win in their last five games.

The two teams previously met on June 17, where the Storm thrashed the Sparks 98-67. In that game, Ogwumike led the score, highlighting the Storm’s recent success against Los Angeles. The Sparks will need to refocus their defense and find ways to better contain Ogwumike if they wish to turn the tide this evening.

The Sparks have recently welcomed back Cameron Brink from injury. She made her return against the Las Vegas Aces, contributing five points, three rebounds, and her first block of the season. Her rebounding and defensive skills could provide much-needed support for Los Angeles.

Fans can catch the game on ION and stream it through services like Fubo. As the playoff push tightens, both teams are aware of how crucial every game has become. The Sparks aim to shift their trajectory against a seasoned Storm squad.