Sports
JJ Spaun Wins 2025 US Open, Eyes More Titles
Brookline, Massachusetts – JJ Spaun claimed victory at the 2025 US Open, marking both his first major championship win and his second title on the PGA Tour, following his 2022 triumph at the Valero Texas Open.
As Spaun aims for additional success, he is currently in contention for the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship. Earlier this year, he faced a playoff opportunity at The Players Championship but ultimately fell short.
Winning the US Open significantly boosts Spaun’s career, placing him in line for the second-largest title of his professional life. “It’s all so surreal. Winning the US Open is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid,” said Spaun following his victory.
His wife, Melody Spaun, has played a pivotal role in his journey since their marriage in 2019. Together, they have welcomed two daughters into their family. Spaun has worked hard to maintain his PGA Tour card over the years, and his recent win is a testament to his perseverance.
“I couldn’t have done this without Melody and my family. They push me to be the best I can be,” Spaun added, reflecting on his support system.
