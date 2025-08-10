JJ Spaun Wins 2025 US Open, Eyes Another Title

Milton, TN – JJ Spaun claimed his first major championship on June 20, 2025, by winning the US Open. This victory marks his second win on the PGA Tour, following his triumph at the 2022 Valero Texas Open. With this significant victory under his belt, Spaun is now in contention for another title at the 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship.

After a narrow playoff loss at The Players Championship in March, Spaun is poised to add a second prestigious title to his collection. His determination and skill on the course have made him a standout player this season.

Spaun attributes much of his success to the support of his wife, Melody Spaun. The couple married in 2019 and are proud parents of two daughters. Melody has been his rock throughout the years as he fought to maintain his PGA Tour card, and their partnership has played a key role in his journey.

“Winning the US Open means the world to me and my family,” Spaun said after his win. “I’ve been working hard, and this is a dream come true.”

With his recent success, Spaun’s future in professional golf looks bright, and fans will be eagerly watching to see if he can secure another title at the upcoming championship.