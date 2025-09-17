SPCA Offers Reward After Feral Cat Shot in Falls Township

FALLS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A feral cat named Mikey was shot and killed last week in the Pennwood Crossing mobile home park, prompting an investigation by the Bucks County SPCA.

Jimmy Rhoads, a resident of the park who regularly feeds the cats with his son, discovered Mikey lying in the driveway on Thursday, September 11. Rhoads thought the cat was sleeping until he approached and noticed the animal was bleeding.

Veterinary X-rays confirmed that Mikey had been shot. He died shortly after being examined, according to SPCA officials. “It’s kind of messed up. It’s not the cat’s fault,” Rhoads said.

The investigation includes door-to-door inquiries in the neighborhood for further information. While Mikey was part of a managed feral cat colony, harming such animals is illegal under Pennsylvania law.

<p“It has its right to live. Whether you like it or not, it is protected,” said Nikki Thompson, chief humane officer with the Bucks County SPCA. She noted that not all residents are comfortable with feral cats, but humane methods exist to manage their presence.

<p“Being that this is a managed colony, some of those deterrents – like maybe moth balls or different types of odors – may keep them away from your home,” Thompson added.

<pSome residents expressed their frustrations about the cats but condemned the act of violence. “I don’t mind; I just don’t like the cat smell,” remarked an unnamed neighbor. “They shouldn’t do it. I liked it when they were trapping them.”

<pThe Bucks County SPCA is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for Mikey's death. Anyone with information is urged to contact the SPCA at 844-SPCA-TIP.