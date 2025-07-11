Spectrum Internet Outage Affects 20,000 in Oceana County

OCEANA COUNTY, MI — A widespread outage of Spectrum internet and phone service affected many businesses in Oceana County and the White Lake area on Wednesday, July 9. The outage left approximately 20,000 customers without vital communication services, disrupting day-to-day operations.

Businesses took to social media to express their concerns, stating that their phone systems were down and they could not process credit card transactions. The inability to accept payments left several establishments struggling to serve customers effectively.

Spectrum confirmed the situation was due to a so-called “multi-node” outage, but details on the cause or the estimated time for service restoration remain unclear. Many local businesses faced a challenging day as they relied on cash transactions instead.

As customers waited for updates on service resumption, community members expressed frustration on various platforms. Some businesses reported significant losses due to their inability to function normally, highlighting the reliance on internet connectivity in today’s digital economy.

As of now, Spectrum has not disclosed further information about the interruption, but customers are advised to stay tuned for updates. The company typically sends notifications to users via email or text when services are restored.