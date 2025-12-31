Speculation Grows Over Devon Dampier’s Future After 2025 Season

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Speculation around Devon Dampier‘s future with the Utah Utes has intensified following the departure of head coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan. The discussion has heated up since the regular season concluded in November.

Dampier, who had a breakout 2025 season, became the first Utes quarterback to surpass 2,000 passing yards and 600 rushing yards in a single season since Alex Smith did it in 2004. His impressive stats included 2,180 passing yards and 687 rushing yards, contributing to the Utes averaging 41.1 points per game, placing them sixth in the Football Bowl Subdivision.

With Whittingham’s exit, there is a possibility that some of Utah’s assistant coaches may follow him to Michigan. Dampier’s ties to offensive coordinator Jason Beck could influence his decision to stay or leave. Beck had previously coached Dampier at New Mexico, deepening their connection.

During a radio interview on December 3, Dampier expressed his desire to remain with the Utes for his senior season, stating, “I have no intentions to leave, so I’m pretty settled right now.” He is also looking forward to potentially being named a team captain and participating in recruiting efforts.

However, a few weeks later, he noted that an announcement regarding his future was stalled due to some leaked information regarding his plans with Byrd Ficklin, who had also re-signed with Utah for the 2026 season. “Y’all gonna see,” Dampier assured the media, reinforcing his satisfaction with the program.

Whittingham officially began his new role at Michigan on December 26, one week before the Citrus Bowl, signaling the beginning of a new chapter for both himself and his former team. He has made it clear that aligning new recruits with his coaching philosophy is a top priority.

As the January 2 transfer portal deadline approaches, Dampier faces a pivotal decision that could alter his collegiate career. If Beck joins Whittingham at Michigan, and if the Wolverines already have established quarterbacks, Dampier’s commitment to the Utes may be put to the test. “It’s complicated,” said an expert on recruitment, noting the intricate dynamics of college football coaching changes.

For now, Dampier appears to be leaning toward staying at Utah, particularly if the Utes can retain their successful coaching staff.