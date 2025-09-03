Speculation Grows Over 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show Headliner

Santa Clara, California — As the 2025 NFL season begins, speculation about the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show is heating up. No official announcement has been made about the headliner, but betting odds and fan polls are suggesting leading contenders.

According to recent data from Gambling.com, Taylor Swift tops the list with a 44.4% probability to headline the Halftime Show. Other artists under speculation include Jay-Z at 40%, Dua Lipa at 38.1%, and Drake at 34.8%.

Fans are particularly excited about the possibility of Swift performing, citing her recent comments during an episode of the New Heights podcast. She mentioned baking sourdough bread, which some fans believe is a nod to the San Francisco 49ers’ mascot, Sourdough Sam. Additionally, she referenced the numbers 60 and 47, sparking theories about her connection to Super Bowl LX, set to take place at Levi's Stadium.

“I have a new baking obsession every six months,” Swift said, which has led her fans to connect her love for baking to the upcoming Super Bowl performance. “Swifties are convinced she’s preparing for a Super Bowl stage takeover,” one fan noted.

Despite the excitement, no artist has been officially confirmed to perform. With Swift releasing a new album this fall, the NFL might announce the chosen artist soon. While Swift’s odds are high, other artists such as Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and Post Malone are also in the mix.

Brian McCarthy, Chief NFL Spokesperson, stated, “The NFL’s partner, Roc Nation, works closely with the league to select the entertainment for the Halftime Show.” This indicates that the final decision will involve a collaborative effort.

The Super Bowl Halftime Show has evolved into a major entertainment spectacle since its inception, with top artists performing for millions of viewers. As fans eagerly await the reveal, the odds and speculation surrounding the potential headliner keep the excitement alive for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show.