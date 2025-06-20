Speculation Surrounds Sherlock’s Return in CBS’s ‘Watson’

PITTSBURGH, PA — Morris Chestnut, who stars as Dr. John Watson in the CBS series ‘Watson,’ recently addressed the possibility of Sherlock Holmes making an on-screen return. The current storyline follows Watson’s life after Holmes’ presumed death, where he leads a clinic focused on rare medical disorders.

In an interview, Chestnut hinted at the chance of Sherlock appearing later in the series, stating, “I will say Holmes, you know, in the mythology, does come back.” This has sparked interest among fans, as the show has already established Holmes as a significant but intangible presence.

Although Holmes has not formally appeared in the series, his legacy looms large over Watson’s journey. He did make a vocal appearance through the character’s hallucinations, voiced by Matt Berry. The writers have cleverly avoided having Holmes overshadow Watson, maintaining the show’s focus on Chestnut’s character.

Chestnut’s comments suggest that Holmes could return at an unspecified time, possibly to contribute more to the overarching story. However, it remains crucial that Holmes retains a supporting role rather than overtaking the lead, which could threaten the show’s narrative integrity.

Watson has received mixed reviews, with its Rotten Tomatoes audience score sitting at around 34%. With a renewal for a second season expected by early 2026, fans can look forward to more unique medical mysteries along with potential storylines connected to the Sherlock Holmes lore.

As the show progresses, the creators aim to introduce familiar characters from the Holmes universe without bringing Sherlock back until the storyline calls for it.