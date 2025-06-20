Entertainment
Speculation Surrounds Sherlock’s Return in CBS’s ‘Watson’
PITTSBURGH, PA — Morris Chestnut, who stars as Dr. John Watson in the CBS series ‘Watson,’ recently addressed the possibility of Sherlock Holmes making an on-screen return. The current storyline follows Watson’s life after Holmes’ presumed death, where he leads a clinic focused on rare medical disorders.
In an interview, Chestnut hinted at the chance of Sherlock appearing later in the series, stating, “I will say Holmes, you know, in the mythology, does come back.” This has sparked interest among fans, as the show has already established Holmes as a significant but intangible presence.
Although Holmes has not formally appeared in the series, his legacy looms large over Watson’s journey. He did make a vocal appearance through the character’s hallucinations, voiced by Matt Berry. The writers have cleverly avoided having Holmes overshadow Watson, maintaining the show’s focus on Chestnut’s character.
Chestnut’s comments suggest that Holmes could return at an unspecified time, possibly to contribute more to the overarching story. However, it remains crucial that Holmes retains a supporting role rather than overtaking the lead, which could threaten the show’s narrative integrity.
Watson has received mixed reviews, with its Rotten Tomatoes audience score sitting at around 34%. With a renewal for a second season expected by early 2026, fans can look forward to more unique medical mysteries along with potential storylines connected to the Sherlock Holmes lore.
As the show progresses, the creators aim to introduce familiar characters from the Holmes universe without bringing Sherlock back until the storyline calls for it.
Recent Posts
- Iga Swiatek Returns to Grass-Court Action at Bad Homburg Open
- Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Spotted Together in NYC
- Saturday Wordle #1463: Hints and Answer Revealed
- State Department Urges Americans Abroad to Stay Informed Amid Global Tensions
- Exciting Events in New York City for This Week
- Fever and Aces Set for Thrilling WNBA Showdown This Sunday
- Exciting Events in New York City for June 2025
- FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages
- Marc Marquez Discusses Launch Control Misunderstanding at Mugello Sprint
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Features Strong Country Theme in Latest Episode
- Alex Eala Set for Second Grand Slam at Wimbledon 2025
- Boston Declares Heat Emergency as Temperatures Soar
- Yastremska Reaches Nottingham Open Final Despite Grass Allergy Claims
- Mamdani’s Shocking Surge in NYC Mayoral Race Amid Protests
- Samsonova and Wang Set for Berlin Open Semifinal Showdown
- Powerball Jackpot Rises to $128 Million After Recent Draw Results
- Guardians Beat Athletics 4-2 Behind Stellar Pitching and Ramírez Milestone
- Experts Warn of Global Fertility Crisis and Its Effects
- Manchester Officer Returns Fire, Wounds Man at Hotel
- J.K. Rowling Calls New HBO Harry Potter Series ‘So, So, So Good!’