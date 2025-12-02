Speed Limits Restored on I-80 After Winter Weather in Pennsylvania

OIL CITY, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) lifted reduced speed limits on Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties as of 11:44 a.m. Friday, November 28, 2025.

The speed limit had been temporarily decreased to 45 miles per hour due to severe winter weather conditions earlier that morning. Motorists were cautioned about the potential hazards of snow and ice on the roads.

As conditions improved, PennDOT restored the speed limit to its normal level, allowing drivers to resume regular speeds. This change came after reports of hazardous conditions leading to a temporary reduction aimed at ensuring public safety.

On Tuesday, December 2, another winter storm is expected to hit Western Pennsylvania, prompting PennDOT to once again urge drivers to avoid unnecessary travel. The storm could bring up to 6 inches of snow in some areas, affecting morning and afternoon commutes.

Snowfall rates could reach one-half to three-quarters of an inch per hour in parts of the region. To prepare, PennDOT has announced speed restrictions and vehicle regulations on multiple highways.

“We’re putting these measures in place for the safety of all motorists,” a PennDOT spokesman said. “Even though crews treat the roads, conditions can still remain hazardous.”

The storm is forecast to be most severe across Southwestern Pennsylvania, where reduced speed limits of 45 mph will be enforced. Motorists encountering plow trucks are advised to allow ample space and avoid passing.

Authorities continue to monitor road conditions closely and will update restrictions as needed. Drivers are encouraged to check for updates on the 511PA website.