Sports
Spencer Knight Set to Start for Blackhawks Against Kings
Los Angeles, California – Spencer Knight is expected to start in goal for the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday against the Los Angeles Kings, according to Zach Dooley from the Kings’ official site.
This season, Knight has achieved a record of 8-5-5 with a 2.52 goals-against average (GAA) and a .917 save percentage over 18 games. In his last outing, he stopped 25 of 28 shots during a 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
The Kings currently rank 28th in the league for goals per game, averaging 2.62. Meanwhile, the Blackhawks have been making strides this season with a record of 11-9-5 for 27 points, just one point shy of a playoff spot.
Much of Chicago’s improvement can be attributed to Knight’s performance in net. His impact was highlighted by Jesse Granger in The Athletic, where he stated, “The start to the Spencer Knight era in Chicago couldn’t be going much better.” Granger noted Knight’s impressive stats, including being second in the league with 20.22 goals saved above expected.
Last season, the Blackhawks acquired Knight from the Florida Panthers, along with a conditional first-round pick, in exchange for defenseman Seth Jones. The move seemed to pay off as Knight has solidified his role as the team’s goaltender.
Despite some ups and downs, Knight has quickly become a fan favorite for his resilience in goal. Blackhawks fans see him as the long-term answer in net for the franchise, potentially filling the gap left since Corey Crawford‘s departure.
With Knight’s current level of play, the Blackhawks hope to continue their push toward playoff contention as they prepare for Thursday’s matchup against the Kings.
